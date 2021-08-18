Smile of the Day 08.18.21

Everleigh Trester, Sapulpa
Angel Trester from Wagoner says about Everleigh. "Cheetos makes her smile."
Updated: August 18, 2021 @ 11:24 am
Harold Rufus Solomon, 75, a resident of Foley passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021. Harold valiantly served two tours of duty in Vietnam as a United States Marine. He worked for OI Brockway Glass Company for 46 years. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Solomon, Sr., and his p…
73, Hairstylist, passed away Saturday 08/14/2021. Family visitation, Tuesday 08/17/2021, 5PM-7PM at Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home. Services 1PM Wednesday 08/18/2021 at Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home Chapel, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
age 88, died Thursday August 12, 2021. Funeral services 2:00 pm Monday, August 16, 2021 at Timothy Baptist Church under the direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home. Viewing Sunday 1 to 8.
