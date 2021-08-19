Smile of the Day 08.19.21

Stetson O'Neal, Muskogee
Stetson's mom Jade said "enjoying a rib bone from My Place BBQ," made him smile.
Rujauree Harris, 23, Springdale, AR, left us August 11, 2021. You may visit Thursday, 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Graveside Ceremony, Friday, 10:00 AM, Booker T. Washington Cemetery.
Bettye Jo McBride, 82, of Muskogee, left us last Friday. You may visit Thursday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Her Final Hour, this Friday, High Noon, Timothy Baptist Church. biglowfunerals.com
18, passed away Monday, 8/16. Viewing 9AM to 6PM Friday 8/20 Garrett Family Funeral Home. Services 10:30 Saturday, 8/21 First Free Will Baptist Church Family Life Center. Services entrusted to Garrett Family Funeral Home Online condolences @www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
