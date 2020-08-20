Smile of the Day 08.20.20

David Sedore, Wagoner
"I just like being here and being alive."
88, passed away Wednesday, August 19 in Ft. Smith, AR. Viewing will be 10 am to 4 pm Thursday Aug. 20 at Agent-Millsap Event Center in Gore. Services by Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home.
Regina F. Johnson, 59, left us on Monday. Her Tributes commence Saturday, 10:00 AM, Macedonia Baptist Church, Okmulgee. You may visit her Friday, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., Okmulgee. biglowfunerals.com
82, Business Manager, passed Sunday, 08/16/2020. Family to receive friends 5:00pm-7:00pm Friday, 08/21/2020 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Service is 11:00am Saturday, 08/22/2020 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Cornerstone Funeral Home 1830 N York St; Muskogee, OK
84, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Catoosa, OK. Viewing from 12-6PM Thursday, August 20 and from 9AM-12PM Friday, August 21, at Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. Graveside Service 2PM Friday, August 21 Greenlawn Cemetery, Checotah.
Vernon "Fat Kat" Gray, 38, left us August 10, 2020. Visitation Friday and Graveside Ceremony, Saturday, 10:00 AM, Booker T. Washington Cemetery. Procession departs from Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors.. @ 9:30 AM. biglowfunerals.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.