Smile of the Day 08.20.21

Weston Lewis, Muskogee
Weston's mom Ciara says Weston is "all smiles ready to watch his girls play softball."
Updated: August 20, 2021 @ 11:16 am
65, Owner Ketcham Lumber Co., passed Monday, August 16, 2021 No services planned Cremation services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee OK
Adam Duane Stallings, 52, of Okmulgee. Left Saturday. You may visit Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors. Graveside ceremony, Saturday, 11:00 AM, Okmulgee Cemetery. Funeral Cortege departs funeral home @ 10:40 AM.
Rosetta Deckard, 75, of Okmulgee. left us Monday. You may visit her Sunday, 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Her Final Hour will be on Monday, 11:00 AM, First Baptist Church-Central, Okmulgee. biglowfunerals.com
Anita Faye Logan, retired RN, left us Monday. You may visit her Sunday, 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Her Farewell Celebration, Monday, 2:00 PM. biglowfunerals.com
