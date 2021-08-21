Smile of the Day 08.21.21

Aimee and Joey Marion, Checotah
Aimee says what makes her and Joey smile is "the Jason Isbell concert at the Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa with all of the COVID safety precautions in place."
Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds light and variable..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 21, 2021 @ 1:39 pm
65, Owner Ketcham Lumber Co., passed Monday, August 16, 2021 No services planned Cremation services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee OK
Adam Duane Stallings, 52, of Okmulgee. Left Saturday. You may visit Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors. Graveside ceremony, Saturday, 11:00 AM, Okmulgee Cemetery. Funeral Cortege departs funeral home @ 10:40 AM.
Rosetta Deckard, 75, of Okmulgee. left us Monday. You may visit her Sunday, 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Her Final Hour will be on Monday, 11:00 AM, First Baptist Church-Central, Okmulgee. biglowfunerals.com
