Smile of the Day 08.21.21

Marions

Aimee and Joey Marion, Checotah

Aimee says what makes her and Joey smile is "the Jason Isbell concert at the Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa with all of the COVID safety precautions in place."

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you