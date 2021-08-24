Smile of the Day 08.24.21

Charlee Hays, Muskogee
Charlee's mom Amanda says Charlee is smiling "out for an evening stroll."
72, Registered Nurse, passed Saturday, August 21, 2021 Family to receive friends 5-7PM, Wednesday, August 25, 2021 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Service: 2PM, Thursday August 26, 2021 @ Southeast Baptist Church, Muskogee Services by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee
Born in Tahlequah.
65, Owner Ketcham Lumber Co., passed Monday, August 16, 2021 No services planned Cremation services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee OK
