Smile of the Day 08.25.21

82, retired, Fansteel Medals, died August 16th. Visitation is 9:00 am to 8:00 pm Friday, at Hunn Funeral Home, Checotah. Funeral is 2:00 pm Friday at Midway School Gymnasium, Council Hill. Hunn Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
98, retired supervisor of Western Electric, passing away on Sunday, 08/22/2021. Service info: 1pm, Wednesday, 08/25/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory.
age 65. Homemaker. Died August 20th in Tahlequah, OK. Private family services.
77, Ranch sales bookkeeper, passed Thursday, August 19, 2021 Memorial service: 2PM, Friday, August 27, 2021 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel, Muskogee, OK. Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK.
42, of Eufaula died August 19, 2021. Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m., Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the Eufaula First Baptist Church. Burial will be at Huttonville Cemetery. Hunn, Black & Merritt Funeral Home & Crematory.
