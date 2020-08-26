Smile of the Day 08.26.20

Raul Rizo
"Living here on this great world has me happy."
Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 26, 2020 @ 8:24 pm
76, Hairdresser, died Monday, August 24, 2020. Checotah Funeral & Cremation Service.
74, Vocational Training Instructor, died Monday, August 24, 2020. Checotah Funeral & Cremation Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.