Smile of the Day 08.26.21

Cannon Adams, Muskogee
Cannon's mom Amber says Cannon smiles when "at home playing in his police officer uniform."
Etholia Marie Hawkins, 78, left us on Sunday. Her Sacred Farewell, Friday, 11:00 AM, First Baptist Church of Okmulgee. You may visit Thursday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Okmulgee. biglowfunerals.com
Johnnie Mae Phillips, 87, Nuyaka resident, left us Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Graveside ceremony Saturday, 10:00 AM, Nuyaka Cemetery. You may visit Friday, 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Okmulgee. biglowfunerals.com
Willie James Logan, Sr., 52, left us Thursday, August 19, 2021 from Muskogee. Service arrangements are pending with the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Carol Ann Arriaga, 70, left us Thursday, August 19, 2021 from Muskogee. Her memorial ceremony is scheduled for September 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Cremation by Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc.. biglowfunerals.com
