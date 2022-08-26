Smile of the Day 08.26.22

Abundant sunshine. High near 95F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly clear. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 10:51 am
Estep
Kynzlee Estep, Porter
Kynzlee's mom Brandi says "shopping makes her smile when she gets to pick things out that she likes. She has her own style."
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.