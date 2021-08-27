Smile of the Day 08.27.21

Newell

Aria Newell, Muskogee

Aria's mom Tiffany said Aria was "a Lullaby League dancer and Oz townsperson" in Muskogee Little Theatre's production of "The Wizard of Oz." 

