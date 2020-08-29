Smile of the Day 08.29.20

Garicka Jackson, Muskogee
"Just waking up and being able to live another day."
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High around 90F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 29, 2020 @ 11:58 am
age 72, died Wednesday August 26, 2020 at his home. Graveside service will be 1 pm Monday August 31, 2020 at Fort Gibson National Cemetery under the direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home. Viewing Sunday 1-8 pm.
76, Hairdresser, died Monday, August 24, 2020. Checotah Funeral & Cremation Service.
74, Vocational Training Instructor, died Monday, August 24, 2020. Checotah Funeral & Cremation Service.
