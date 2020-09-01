Smile of the Day 09.01.20

Carolyn Moses, Muskogee
"I'm just a happy person. People make me smile."
age 72, died Wednesday August 26, 2020 at his home. Graveside service will be 1 pm Monday August 31, 2020 at Fort Gibson National Cemetery under the direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home. Viewing Sunday 1-8 pm.
76, Hairdresser, died Monday, August 24, 2020. Checotah Funeral & Cremation Service.
74, Vocational Training Instructor, died Monday, August 24, 2020. Checotah Funeral & Cremation Service.
