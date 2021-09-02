Smile of the Day 09.02.21

Legend Reed, Muskogee
Kisha Reed says Legend is smiling because he's "just happy to be able to play outside."
50, died August 28, 2021. Viewing: 10 am to 8 pm Thursday, September 2 at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home in Ft. Gibson. Services: 2 pm Friday, September 3, 2021, Lescher-Millsap Chapel in Fort Gibson, Oklahoma.
Willie James Logan, Sr., 52, left August 19, 2021 from Muskogee. You may visit Thursday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors. Graveside ceremony Friday, 10:00 AM, Booker T. Washington Cemetery. biglowfunerals.com
