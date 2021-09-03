Smile of the Day 09.03.21

Gracelyn Swinford, Muskogee
Beth Swinford says Gracelyn "loves going to the races every weekend."
Willie James Logan, Sr., left August 19, 2021. Visitation Friday, 9:00 AM until 9:30 AM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors. Funeral procession departs for B.T.W. Cemetery @ 9:40 AM. Graveside Ceremony, 10:00 AM. biglowfunerals.com
Thomas Nash, Jr., 72 of Tulsa, left us Thursday, August 26, 2021. Memorial Ceremony Friday, September 10, 2021, The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Tyrone Simpson Matthews, 61, Okmulgee resident, left us Sunday, August 29, 2021. Cremation by Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Okmulgee and no public ceremony is planned. biglowfunerals.com
74, Morris, OK, transitioned, Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Service, Saturday, September 4, 2:00pm, Oasis Community Church, Muskogee. Visitation, Friday September 3, House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee, 2200 Military Blvd, 3:00pm - 7:00pm. House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
