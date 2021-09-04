Smile of the Day 09.04.21

Harper and Beckett Conrad, Oktaha
Kristen Conrad said Harper and Beckett "adore each other!"
Updated: September 4, 2021 @ 10:53 am
84, Farmer/Rancher, passed Tuesday, August 31, 2021. No Services planned. Cornerstone Funeral Home
Willie James Logan, Sr., left August 19, 2021. Visitation Friday, 9:00 AM until 9:30 AM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors. Funeral procession departs for B.T.W. Cemetery @ 9:40 AM. Graveside Ceremony, 10:00 AM. biglowfunerals.com
Thomas Nash, Jr., 72 of Tulsa, left us Thursday, August 26, 2021. Memorial Ceremony Friday, September 10, 2021, The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
