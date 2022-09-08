Smile of the Day 09.08.22

Abundant sunshine. High near 90F. Winds light and variable..
A clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 8, 2022 @ 9:35 am
Sloats
Bridan and Hensley Sloat, Porter
The siblings' mom Sydney said they love "spending time with friends and family and the great outdoors!"
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.