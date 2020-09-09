Smile of the Day 09.09.20

Angel McNac, Muskogee
Scattered thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 66F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Sharon Billings Matheny, 47, left us September 2nd. You may visit her on Thursday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM. her Farewell will be Friday, 3:00 PM, The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors. biglowfunerals.com
Essie L. McIntosh, 71, a resident of Taft, left us on Monday. You may visit "Jean" Thursday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM and Saturday, 10:00 AM until 3:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors. biglowfunerals.com
Michael "Mike" Woodfork, 66, left us on September 2, 2020. Graveside ceremony, Friday, 1:30 PM, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Funeral Procession will depart Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., at 1:00 PM on Friday. biglowfunerals.com
Occupation: Muskogee Revival Center Place Of Service: 10:00 A.M., Friday, September 11, 2020 located at Shipman Funeral Home Chapel in Wagoner, Oklahoma. Burial: Greenhill Cemetery, Muskogee, Oklahoma Visitation: Thursday: Shipman Chapel in Wagoner 6:00P.M. to 8:00 P.M.
