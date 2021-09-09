Smile of the Day 09.09.21

Charlee Crain, Muskogee
Charlee's mom Carissa says Charlee is smiling "enjoying the summer days outdoors."
Thomas Nash, Jr., 72, resident of Tulsa, left us August 26, 2021. Memorial Ceremony, Friday, 10:00 AM, The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Brittney Ann Bezell, 33, left us Thursday, September 2, 2021. Hour of Remembrance, Thursday, 2:00 PM, Divine Love Christian Fellowship. Burial, Booker T. Washington Cemetery. Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. biglowfunerals.com
Cleydon Hershall Reynolds, Sr., 56, died Sept. 1, 2021. Services will be at 10 am, Thurs., Sept. 9, 2021, at Discovery Church, Yukon, with interment at 2 pm, at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, OK.
