Smile of the Day 09.10.22

Abundant sunshine. High around 90F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 11:25 am
Sallee
Savannah Sallee, Muskogee
Savannah's great aunt Heather says "giving her all the love and attention we give her is the reason for all of her smiles!"
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.