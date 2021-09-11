Smile of the Day 09.11.21

Kristofer Weeden, Okay
Kristofer's grandmother Minerva says her grandson is "ready to go back to school."
92, retired automobile parts salesman, passed away on Friday, 09/03/2021. No services at this time, Cornerstone Funeral Home and Crematory.
68, retired radio technician, passed away on Thursday, 09/09/2021. Service info: 10am, Tuesday, 09/14/2021 at First Lutheran Church in Muskogee. Cornerstone Funeral Home and Crematory.
62, retired Waterloo employee, passed away on 09/07/2021. Service info: 2pm, Monday, 09/13/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home and Crematory.
Clinton "CT" Arnold Thomas, after 38 years, "Finished Early" Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Tributes will be shared on Saturday morning, September 11, 2021 @ 9:00 AM, Lifepoint Church, Muskogee. He will rest in Greenhill Cemetery. biglowfunerals.com
Willie Edward Lyons, in his 72nd year, left last Saturday. September 4, 2021. Service of Memory, September 11, 2021 @ 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Haskell. He will rest in Doyle Cemetery, west of Taft. biglowfunerals.com
