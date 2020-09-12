Smile of the Day 09.12.20

Sincere Davenport, Muskogee
86, Foreman for the City of Muskogee Water Department and Rancher. Died August 29, 2020. Private funeral service was September 1 in the Chapel at Mallett Funeral Home.
87, passed away September 5 in Muskogee. Viewing will be September 15 from 9am to 8pm with family greeting friends from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Funeral service will be at 10am September 16 at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home.
91, Equipment Manager for Wagoner County Soil Conservation District. Died September 5, 2020. Funeral service Friday, September 11 at First Assembly of God. Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory
Sharon Billings Matheny, 47, left us September 2nd. You may visit her on Thursday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM. her Farewell will be Friday, 3:00 PM, The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors. biglowfunerals.com
