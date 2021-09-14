Smile of the Day 09.14.21

Lucile Lang, Boynton
Lucile attended the wedding of her grandson Cerrion Brown, left, of Muskogee.
74, Maintenance Tech for Whitlock Packaging, passed Saturday, September 11, 2021 Private family services planned Cremation services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
age 79. Beverage Distribution. Died September 9th in Tulsa, OK. Funeral Services September 14th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation September 13th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Timothy Joel Murr, Passed away on August 23rd, 2021 at the age of 67. Funeral services will be at Keefeton Free Will Baptist Church on Saturday, September 18th, 2021 at 2pm.
92, retired automobile parts salesman, passed away on Friday, 09/03/2021. No services at this time, Cornerstone Funeral Home and Crematory.
68, retired radio technician, passed away on Thursday, 09/09/2021. Service info: 10am, Tuesday, 09/14/2021 at First Lutheran Church in Muskogee. Cornerstone Funeral Home and Crematory.
