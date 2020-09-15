Smile of the Day 09.15.20

Lauryn McGee, Muskogee
"I like to go to the park, and nature makes me happy."
80, Child Nutrition @ Ft Gibson Schools passed away Friday, 9/11/2020, services, 10am Tuesday, 9/15/2020 at Fort Gibson Church of Christ, Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, condolences, clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Gene Frusher 94 year old WWII Navy Veteran. Retired OHP and Dive Shop Owner of Gore died September 13, 2020. Services pending. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
86, Foreman for the City of Muskogee Water Department and Rancher. Died August 29, 2020. Private funeral service was September 1 in the Chapel at Mallett Funeral Home.
