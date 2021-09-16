Smile of the Day 09.16.21

Austin Capers, Muskogee
Austin's mom Meg says Austin is "the baby of the family and just has the cutest smile and laugh!"
Eddie Dale Ward, 87, of Gore, Oklahoma, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at Gore Nursing Center. Eddie was born on September 17, 1933, to Joseph Reuben Ward and Martha Alta (Chapman) Ward on a farm south of Webbers Falls. Eddie graduated from Webbers Falls High School in 1951 and late…
Earl Michael Dean, 74, resident of Coweta, left September 6, 2021. You may visit Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Muskogee. Final Salute, Saturday, 2:00 PM, Mt. Rose Baptist Church, Coweta. biglowfunerals.com
Valesha Carol [Arriaga] Miller, 48, a Muskogee resident, left us Sunday, September 12, 2021. Memorial Ceremony Friday, 10:00 AM, Martin Luther King Center of Muskogee. Cremation by Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. biglowfunerals.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.