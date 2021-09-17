Smile of the Day 09.17.21

Natalee Coffman, Muskogee
Natalee's mom Tiffany said her daughter is "picking out the purrrrrrrfect glasses for pre-K."
93, retired educator, of Summit/Muskogee community, transitioned, Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Service, Saturday, Sept. 18th, 1:00 p.m., Precious Memories Chapel/House of Winn Funeral Home. Visitation, Friday, Sept. 17th, Chapel, 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee
55, transitioned September 9, 2021. Service, Saturday, September 18th, 2:00 P.M., Oasis Community Church, 800 W. Peak Blvd. Muskogee. Visitation, Friday, Sept. 17th, Chapel/House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee, 1:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
age 35, transitioned Friday, September 10, 2021. Service, Saturday, September 18, 4:00pm, home place lawn of the late Mr. & Mrs. Herbert Walker, Boynton, OK. Visitation, Friday, Chapel, September 17th, 4:00pm.- 7:00pm. House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
age 35, public school teacher, former resident of Muskogee, OK, transitioned, Wednesday, September 15, 2021 in Tulsa, OK. Arrangements are pending with House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.