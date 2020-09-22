Smile of the Day 09.22.20

Barbara Jean Brown, Muskogee, 75, fast food restaurant manager, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 18 at Warner Memorial Cemetery. Checotah Funeral & Cremation Service.
Howard Jeffress (Jeff) Hudson of Eufaula, Oklahoma passed away on Monday August 31st, 2020 after losing his battle with HLH Cancer. Jeff was born February 14th, 1957 in Roff, Oklahoma to Harold and Ruth Hudson. He was a business owner, master welder, electrician, and jack of all trades. Jeff…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.