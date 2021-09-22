Smile of the Day 09.22.21

Kolten and Kenzington Leatherman, Muskogee
Kolten, right, and Kenzington's grandmother Elizabeth says "playing soccer makes Kolten happy and dancing makes Kenzi happy."
70, retired hospital scheduling clerk, passed away on Saturday, 09/18/2021. Service info: 10am, 09/23/2021 at Muskogee Church of Christ. Cornerstone Funeral Home and Crematory.
age 58. Purchasing Coordinator. Died September 15th. Services September 24th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at 4-Mile Branch Cemetery in Fort Gibson. Visitation September 23rd from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Graveside Services 1:00pm Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Citizens Cemetery in Fort Gibson under the direction of Hibbs Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.