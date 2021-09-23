Smile of the Day 09.23.21

Kynzlee Beachboard, Muskogee
Kynzlee's grandmother Becky says "toys and going to the park make her smile."
Ralph died on Saturday morning, September 18, 2021 at home, after a brief illness. For full obituary and to sign guest book: www.PonteVedraValley.com
Wade Lee Swepston, 91 of Checotah passed away Monday, 9/20/2021. Viewing 9:00AM - 4:00PM, Thursday 9/23/2021; Visitation 4:00PM - 6:00PM, Thursday 9/23/2021; Service 10:30AM, Friday 9/24/2021 Serenity Chapel, Garrett Family Funeral Home; Burial Westlawn Cemetery, Henryetta, OK
70, retired hospital scheduling clerk, passed away on Saturday, 09/18/2021. Service info: 10am, 09/23/2021 at Muskogee Church of Christ. Cornerstone Funeral Home and Crematory.
