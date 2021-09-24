Smile of the Day 09.24.21

Zoey Fulton, Okay.
Zoey's grandmother Laverna says Zoey is "always with a smile, she's always lifting all her team mates no matter what sport."
62, Delivery driver for DHL, passed Wednesday, September 22, 2021 Family conducted memorial service: 10AM, Saturday, September 25, 2021 at New Life Assembly of God, Fort Gibson, Oklahoma Cremation services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee
Memorial Service Tuesday, 1:00pm, Timothy Baptist Church, Muskogee, Graveside to follow at Memorial Park.
62, Home Repair man, passed away, Tuesday, September 21, 2021. No services at this time. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
Ottoway Sheared, Jr. 77, Okmulgee resident, fell asleep in death on Sunday. Funeral Saturday, September 25, 2021, 2:00 PM, The Chapel of Peace, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors. Burial, Monday, 10:00 AM, Ft. Gibson National Cemetery. biglowfunerals.com
