Smile of the Day 09.28.22

Updated: September 28, 2022 @ 10:05 am
Dreadfulwater
Braiden Dreadfulwater, Muskogee
Braiden's mom Jennifer sent in the photo of her son who just graduated from Naval Nuclear Power School at the top of his class. "That's the way he smiles."
