Smile of the Day 09.30.21

Meg and Jensen Capers, Muskogee
Meg says "my son Jensen is the best big brother to my youngest, Archer, and brightens everyone’s day that meets him."
A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 30, 2021 @ 12:00 pm
77, of Muskogee, OK passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Services will be held at 1:30 pm Monday, October 4, 2021 at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Services under the direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home.
age 98 of Tahlequah, OK. Registered Nurse. Died September 24th in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside services October 1st at 2:00pm at Tahlequah City Cemetery Pavilion. Visitation prior to services from 8:00am until 12:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Sarah M. White, after 96 years, passed away September 21, 2021. Her sacred farewell will be Thursday, 11:00 AM, The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Burial Fort Gibson National Cemetery @ 1:00 PM. biglowfunerals.com
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.