Smile of the Day 10.02.21

Khalil Jackson, Muskogee
Gabrielle Morris says Khalil is "enjoying being the best Rainbow baby ever."
86, Educator, died September 28, 2021. Services Monday, October 4, 10:00am at Mercer-Adams Chapel, Bethany, OK. Webcast at https://www.mercer-adams.com/obituary/norman-gaines
83, Retired Container Corporation Shipping Supervisor, passed August 6, 2021 Memorial service: 11AM, Wednesday, October 6, 2021 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK.
97, Executive Secretary, passed Thursday 09/30/2021. Visitation Wednesday 5PM-7PM 10/6/2021 Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home. Services 12:30PM Thursday 10/07/2021 at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online Condolences clifforddgarrettf…
