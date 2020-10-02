Smile of the Day 10.03.20

Tom Oakes, Sand Springs
“I like my work. That pleases me.”
died Tuesday September 30, 2020. He was 75. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Monday October 5, 2020 at Fort Gibson National Cemetery under the direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home of Muskogee.
Age 88. Nursery worker. Died September 30th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services October 5th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Greenleaf Cemetery. Visitation October 4th from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
83, retired medical office secretary, passed away Thursday, 10/01/2020. A private family service will be at a later date. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
Eddie Lively of Okay, OK, 79, 1941-2020, Viewing: Sunday Oct 4, 2020 1:00PM- 5:00PM Monday Oct 5 9:00AM-4:00PM at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home, Fort Gibson, OK, Services: 1:00PM Tuesday October 6 at Citizens Cemetery, Fort Gibson, OK.
