Smile of the Day 10.06.21

Lucas Brown, Muskogee
Lucas' mom Amelia says Lucas is "enjoying a day at Mammaws house!"
55, plant manager, passed Sunday. Visitation is 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Hunn Funeral Home in Checotah. Funeral will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Central Baptist Church in Muskogee. Hunn Funeral Home & Cremation Service
60, Business Owner, passed Sunday, October 3, 2021 in Muskogee, OK. Funeral services will be held 2 P.M., Friday, October 8, 2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel.
67, Home Health Aide, passed 10/03/2021. Viewing 12PM-5PM 10/7/2021.Visitation 5PM-7PM Thursday 10/07/2021 Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home. Services 11AM Friday 10/08/2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Muskogee. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Condolences clifforddga…
97, Executive Secretary, passed Thursday 09/30/2021. Visitation 5PM-7PM 10/06/2021 Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home. Services 12:30PM Thursday 10/07/2021 at Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
