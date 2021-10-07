Smile of the Day 10.07.21

Zander Caves, Muskogee
Zander's mother Kelsey says Zander is a "Super Cool Dude!!!"
Lieutenant Colonel USMC (Retired), 87, of Checotah, OK, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Services pending.
52, Utility Laborer, Town of Fort Gibson, passed Monday, 10/04/2021.Visitation: 5PM-7PM Monday, 10/11/2021 at Funeral Home. Services: 10AM Tuesday, 10/12/2021 Citizens Cemetery Pavilion, Fort Gibson. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
55, plant manager, passed Sunday. Visitation is 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Hunn Funeral Home in Checotah. Funeral will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Central Baptist Church in Muskogee. Hunn Funeral Home & Cremation Service
