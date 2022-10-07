Smile of the Day 10.07.22

Mostly sunny. High 81F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph..
A few passing clouds. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: October 7, 2022 @ 11:29 am
Smiths
Jessica and Lily Smith, Muskogee
Jessica, left, says what makes Lily smile the most is when "she sees me coming home from work or just in general, she's just happy she gets to spend time her grandma and her momma!"
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.