Smile of the Day 10.08.20

Brett Robinson, Muskogee
"I like talking to people. I have an ability to put a smile on peoples' faces."
Raymond "Bean" Porter, Jr., 57, Muskogee resident, left September 27, 2020. You may visit him Thursday, Noon until 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Tribute Friday, 11:00 AM, New Zion Baptist Church, Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Darrell Wayne Dean, 38 Okmulgee resident, left us September 30, 2020. You may visit him Friday, 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Service of Remembrance Saturday, High Noon, First Baptist Church, Okmulgee. biglowfunerals.com
85, Homemaker, died Wednesday, 10/07/2020. Visitation 5PM-7PM Friday 10/09/2020 Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home. Graveside Service 1:00PM Monday, 10/12/2020 at Citizens Cemetery Pavilion, Fort Gibson. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
age 93. Dietician Specialist. Died October 5th in Tulsa, OK. Visitation Thursday, October 8th from 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.