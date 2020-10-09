Smile of the Day 10.09.20

Ron Milligan, Muskogee
"Either riding bikes or fixing bikes or helping people makes me happy."
age 95. died Tuesday October 6. Services 2 pm Saturday, October 17, 2020 at House of Winn Funeral Home Precious Memories Chapel. Visitation will be Friday from 1 pm to 6 pm at the funeral home.
Ron Clark was called from this world on October 7 at 7:30 p.m. He is survived by his wife, Lda Fain. They shared 25 wonderful years together. Ron spoke lovingly of Jack as his son. Angel Barton of Boynton was his special niece who was very close to his heart and niece Ayla Smith was his hors…
85, Homemaker, passed away Wednesday, 10/07/2020. Graveside Service 1:00PM Monday, 10/12/2020 at Citizens Cemetery Pavilion, Fort Gibson. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
83, retired butcher, passed away Monday, 10/05/2020 in Eufaula. Viewing 9AM-4PM Friday, 10/09/2020 at Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. Graveside Service 10:30 AM Saturday, 10/10/2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery, Checotah. Online condolences garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com.
