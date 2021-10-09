Smile of the Day 10.09.21

Angel and Eddie Prater, Muskogee
The Praters celebrated their 41st anniversary in August. Angel said "he made the cake homemade."
71, of Porum, passed away Friday, 10/8/21. Viewing Monday 10/11/21 10:00am-4:00pm; Family Visitation Monday, 10/11/21 4:00pm-6:00pm Garrett Funeral Home, Checotah. Service 10:30am Tuesday, 10/12/21 Serenity Chapel, Garrett Funeral Home Checotah, Burial Coleman Cemetery, Porum; Online condole…
Connie Lorene Gaines, 68, left Sunday, October 3, 2021. You may visit her Thursday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, and her Farewell on Friday, October 15, 2021, 11:00 AM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. biglowfunerals.com
Timmie Lee Coleman, 37, resident of Summit, left us September 23, 2021. Visitation Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Service of Memory, Saturday, 2:00 PM, Worship Community Center.
