Smile of the Day 10.11.22

Audrey Staton, Fort Gibson
Audrey's mom Sandra says one thing that makes Audrey smile is "playing and being part of the Fort Gibson High School band."
Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 9:54 am
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.