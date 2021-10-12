Smile of the Day 10.12.21

Emma Quesenberry, Muskogee
Emma's mom Kris says Emma's smiling because she turned 5 in August.
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 79F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: October 12, 2021 @ 12:04 pm
75, Homemaker, passed Saturday, 10/09/2021.Visitation: 5PM-7PM Tuesday, 10/12/2021 at Funeral Home. Services: 11AM Thursday, 10/14/2021 Greenleaf Cemetery, Tahlequah. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
71, of Checotah, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Viewing 9:00am-4:00pm Tuesday, 10/12/21 and 9:00am-12:00pm Wednesday, 10/13/21 Garrett Funeral Home, Checotah; Graveside Service 2:30pm Wednesday, 10/13/21 Fort Gibson National Cemetery; Online condolences www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
