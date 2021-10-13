Smile of the Day 10.13.21

Rebecca Mills and Casady Deason, Wagoner
Mary Casady of Warner shows "my beautiful daughter, Rebecca, and her daughter, my granddaughter, Casady on her wedding day."
Updated: October 13, 2021 @ 1:32 pm
75, Homemaker, passed Saturday, 10/09/2021.Visitation: 5PM-7PM Tuesday, 10/12/2021 at Funeral Home. Services: 11AM Thursday, 10/14/2021 Greenleaf Cemetery, Tahlequah. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
71, of Checotah, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021. Viewing 9:00am-4:00pm Tuesday, 10/12/21 and 9:00am-12:00pm Wednesday, 10/13/21 Garrett Funeral Home, Checotah; Graveside Service 2:30pm Wednesday, 10/13/21 Fort Gibson National Cemetery; Online condolences www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
