Smile of the Day 10.14.20

Alexiah Beasley, Muskogee
"My mom, my family and friends make me very happy."
Clear skies during the evening giving way to clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low 58F. SSE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Clear skies during the evening giving way to clouds and a few showers after midnight. Low 58F. SSE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: October 14, 2020 @ 7:55 pm
94, retired rural mail carrier, died Monday, October 12, 2020 in Decatur, AR. Viewing 9AM-4PM Thursday, 10/15/2020 Garrett Family Funeral Home, Checotah. Service 1PM Friday, 10/16/2020 Elm Grove Baptist Church, Council Hill Burial Lackey Cemetery, Hitchita.
age 78, died Friday October 9, 2020. Services 2 pm, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Lighthouse Tabernacle in Gore, OK. Viewing Thursday and Friday 10 am - 8 pm at Agent Millsap Event Center in Gore.
79, Truck Driver for OTR, passed Monday, 10/12/2020. Service Info: 2PM, Friday, 10/16/2020 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.