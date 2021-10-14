Smile of the Day 10.14.21

Caleb and Noah Groover, Muskogee
Sarah Groover took this photo of Caleb, left, and Noah "enjoying a hot summer day in Muskogee on the slip and slide!"
A few showers early, then clouds lingering for the afternoon. High 77F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: October 14, 2021 @ 10:03 am
93, of Eufaula, passed away Thursday, October 07, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held at Xtreme Banquet Hall in Eufaula,1:30pm to 4:30pm Friday, October 22, 2021. www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com for full obituary and to offer online condolences.
55, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021. www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com for full obituary and to offer online condolences.
54, retired Administrative Assistant at Yaffe Metal, passed away on October 11, 2021. A family led memorial service is pending. Hunn Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
87, Industrial Salesman, passed Sunday, 10/10/2021.Visitation: 12PM-5PM Thursday, 10/14/2021 at Funeral Home. Services: 2:30PM Friday, 10/15/2021 Fort Gibson National Cemetery Pavilion. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.