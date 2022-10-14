Smile of the Day 10.14.22

Sunny. High 87F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Generally clear. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: October 14, 2022 @ 9:31 am
Scotts
Emily and Sloane Scott, Muskogee
Emily's aunt and Sloane's great-aunt Dana says "the special bond they share always brings a smile to their faces."
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.