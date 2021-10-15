Smile of the Day 10.15.21

Nahla Boulware, Muskogee
Nahla's grandmother Melba took a picture of Nahla with the conductor of Big Boy No. 4014 on its recent visit to Muskogee.
Constance "Connie" Gaines, 68, left us October 3, 2021. Service of Remembrance, Friday, October 15, 2021, 11:00 AM, The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. Burial in Booker T. Washington Cemetery. biglowfunerals.com
Olivia Mae Marshall, 91, Muskogee resident, left us Sunday. Her Sacred Farewell, Friday, 2:00 PM, Rayfield Baptist Church. Visitation, 1:00 PM until service time at the Church. Services by Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc-Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Larry Sanford, 78, Okmulgee resident, left us last Sunday. You may visit him on Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, of Okmulgee. Service of Memory, Saturday, 11:00 AM, The Chapel of Peace. biglowfunerals.com
Lisa Ann Mazola, 57, left us on last Sunday, October 10, 2021 from Muskogee.. Services are private for the family and Cremation is by Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Irene "Jean" Cherry, 84; left us Sunday. Visitation, Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. The Hour of Remembrance, Saturday morning, 10:00 AM, Rayfield Baptist Church. Viewing prior to service, only. biglowfunerals.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.