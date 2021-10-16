Smile of the Day 10.16.21

Paul Howell, Muskogee
"Me and my grandson Zevon at the Big Boy steam engine in Muskogee."
92, Assembly of God Pastor, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Funeral 1:00pm, Tuesday, October 19, 2021, Granite Station Cowboy Church, Checotah. Interment Warner Memorial Cemetery, Warner, OK. You may offer online condolences at www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
Constance "Connie" Gaines, 68, left us October 3, 2021. Service of Remembrance, Friday, October 15, 2021, 11:00 AM, The People's Chapel, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. Burial in Booker T. Washington Cemetery. biglowfunerals.com
Olivia Mae Marshall, 91, Muskogee resident, left us Sunday. Her Sacred Farewell, Friday, 2:00 PM, Rayfield Baptist Church. Visitation, 1:00 PM until service time at the Church. Services by Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc-Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
Larry Sanford, 78, Okmulgee resident, left us last Sunday. You may visit him on Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, of Okmulgee. Service of Memory, Saturday, 11:00 AM, The Chapel of Peace. biglowfunerals.com
