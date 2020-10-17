Smile of the Day 10.17.20

Francis Harrison, Muskogee
"I'm happy to see my mom."
Jerry Wayne Moody, 74, of Fort Gibson, Viewing: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020. Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home Fort Gibson, OK 700 E Poplar St, Fort Gibson, Oklahoma 74434.
Joseph A. Mitchell, 79, Leesville, Louisiana, left October 11, 2020. Visitation Friday, 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Army Honors, Monday, 2:00 PM, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors. biglowfunerals.com
82, former Oktaha resident, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Alma, AR. Graveside service 11AM on Friday, October 16, 2020 Middleton Chapel Cemetery, Oktaha, OK. Online condolences, garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
