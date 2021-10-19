Smile of the Day 10.19.21

Iva Billings-Tipton, Park Hill
Iva, a longtime Muskogee resident, is seen "with her great-grandbaby Zoe, taking a spin around Walmart."
age 81 of Tahlequah, OK. Transportation Supervisor. Died October 16th in Tahlequah, OK. Services Wednesday, October 20th at 10:00am at Park Hill Baptist. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation October 19th from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
Visitation will be held Monday, October 18, 2021 from 6-8PM at Legacy Chapel, Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs, OK. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 2PM, Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sand Springs, OK.
92, Assembly of God Pastor, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Funeral 1:00pm, Tuesday, October 19, 2021, Granite Station Cowboy Church, Checotah. Interment Warner Memorial Cemetery, Warner, OK. You may offer online condolences at www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
